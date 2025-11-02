ABERYSTWYTH Athletic Club runners headed far and wide to take part in recent races.
Saturday, 25 October saw the ever popular Marathon Eryri take place, places are allocated via ballot and a 15-strong contingent from Aber AC headed north to take part in this iconic race.
Starting just outside Llanberis, the route climbs up Pen y Pass before dripping down on roads and farm trails to the Beddgelert before another climb at Bwlch y Groes and a tricky downhill to the finish.
The weather conditions were testing for all the runners so the results were even more impressive: first home for Aberystwyth AC was David Dwyer in a very impressive 2:57:18; next home was Rhys Brassington in 3:45:49, followed by Dave Powell in 3:50:28, first female home and under the 4 hour mark was Gail Evans in 3:57:09.
Roger Matthews finished in a time of 4:01:48, Balasz Pinter in 4:03:26; Bethan Ress in 4:22:24; Toby Driver in 4:27:42; Gwilym Jones in 4:36:13; Sian Owen ran in 4:35:49; also completing in under 5 hours was Kevin Holland in 4:53:23 and Rabi Thapa in 4:55:06.
Heulwen Davies finished in 5:08:55 and Arthur Dafis in 5:42:06 and Jane Butler completed the Aber AC representation in 5:47:02.
For some of the runners it was their first time running Eryri including Toby Driver who said: “It was my first Marathon Eryri and a tough event, particularly given the freezing rain which increased during the run.
“But there was a brilliant atmosphere and support all the way around. A group of us from Aber AC were training together, and being part of such a supportive club made all the difference on the day.”
Sunday, 26 October saw more races taking place. Louise Russell headed across the border to take part in the Leicester 10k which takes runners around the city. Ahilly and this year windy event saw Louise finish in a time of 1:03:55.
She said: “I did the 10k for the second year, this year finishing 33rd out of 118 in my category. The wind didn’t help and definitely made that last hill feel harder than last year.
“I’m fairly sure I was the furthest travelled to take part due to the tannoy greeting me on the final stretch with ‘Here’s Louise Russell from Aberystwyth AC. Blimey, she’s come a long way!'”
Eight runners from Aberystwyth AC also headed down to Tenby to take part in the 10k race in aid of the Paul Satori Hospice Home Charity.
The race is a two-lap run though the town on traffic-free roads.
First home for Aberystwyth AC was Lyndsey Wheeler in 47:28 followed shortly after by Dan Back in 47:39. Third home was Wendy Williams in 1:08:06 followed by Joanne Walker in 1:20:40; Helen Williams came in in 1:21:12; Rachel Richards in 1:24:29; Martin Tranter in 1:24:46 and completing the Aber AC representation was Irene Griffiths in 1:27:44.
Heading to the warmth of Spain was Aber AC Chair Paul Williams and his wife Julie who took part in the Valencia half marathon, one of the six Super Half series (the others being Cardiff, Copenhagen, Berlin, Lisbon and Prague).
Paul completed the race in 1:29:40 and Julie in 2:25:25, with weather conditions a little different back home both were pleased to complete the race: “The run started off dry, but then the rain came and helped keep us cool. This was our third half in the Super Halfs series of six races. Another one ticked off the list.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.