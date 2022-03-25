Tregaron Turfs dig deep for Ukraine appeal
Friday 25th March 2022 10:09 am
Tregaron Turfs and Aberaeron players pictured before their match on Saturday (Sam Jones )
Tregaron Turfs have been showing support to Ukraine in recent weeks, and have raised £100 from raffle, tea and coffee towards the Ukraine appeal. The players are pictured with their Aberaeron opponents before their MMP Mid Wales match on Saturday which finished 3-3.
