TREGARON Turfs dropped to third spot in the MMP Central Wales League South table but put up a spirited display against runaway leaders Knighton Town.
Samuel Hoyle gave Knighton the lead after just eight minutes but the visitors hit back through Liam Jones 10 minutes later.
Luke Boundford gave the hosts the lead for the second time on 39 minutes but back came Turfs with a Jac Hockenhull equaliser moments later.
Knighton controlled the second half and were rewarded with goals by Boundford and Taylor Wozencraft.
Ffostrasol moved up to second in the table on goal difference with a 3-1 win against visitors Machynlleth who had taken an early lead courtesy of a Rhys Evans penalty after just two minutes.
Tomos Rogers equalised on the stroke of half time and they sealed the win with second half strikes by Keane Moore and Iwan Jones.
Llanilar ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Rhayader Town, getting the job done in the first half goals by Osian Simpson-Jones, Tobias Wilcockson and Joshua Cann.
Penybont United were the biggest winners on the day, recording their second win in three league with a 7-1 win over Llanidloes Town Reserves at The Racecourse.
It was the Daffs who opened the scoring after eight minutes, Griffin Jolly with a fine finish into the far corner of Casey Hanby's goal.
The Polecats were back on level terms two minutes later when Oscar Davies volleyed home Jack Duggan's deep free-kick into the Llanidloes Town penalty area and they nudged ahead on 16 minutes, Harry Bufton on hand to convert Jack Duggan's cross.
The Radnorshire club extended their advantage three minutes later when Duggan curled home a low 25 yard free-kick into the far corner of Marshall Jones' goal.
The hosts added a fourth goal in in 39th minute when Connor Walby's volley from just inside the penalty area struck the crossbar before hitting the keeper and crossing the line.
Alphie Stonefield head home number five just after the hour and Isaac Price added another, also with his head.
Llandiloes had created plenty of chances during the match and thought they had reduced the deficit within 60 seconds of the restart when Griffin Jolly chipped goalkeeper Hanby from close-range but saw his effort miraculously cleared of the line at the vital moment.
Polecats substitute Ryan Jobes was unable to keep his 80th minute effort under the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area before Callum Jones fired straight at Hanby from the edge of the penalty area five minutes later.
Callum Jones tried his luck from just inside the host's half of the pitch in the 89th minute before the scoring was completed in stoppage-time when Stonefield netted his second goal of the afternoon after climbing highest at the far post to head home a late corner taken by Rowlands.
Aberystwyth University made it two wins on the bounce, 4-2 winners at Presteigne St Andrews who took the lead through Jude Horton on 56 minutes.
Vincent Orford equalised for the students moments later and they nudged through Earnie Andrews on 66 minutes.
Ruben Lloyd equalised on 73 minutes but the university side finished strongly with goals by Abdullahi Salam and Jack Trotman.
Goals by Callum Francis-Jones (3), Theo Erp and Tyler Ratcliff sealed Caersws Development’s 5-0 win against visitors Hay St Marys.