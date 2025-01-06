TREGARON Turfs Ladies are through to the semi-final of the CWFA Cup after beating Bont 6-0 in the local derby.
With both teams missing key players, it was the Turfs Ladies that took the bragging rights.
Siwan Richards then robbed the Bont defence and slotted home for number three, and turned provider as she crossed for Roberts to score her second.
The second half saw chances come and go, but the Bont keeper held strong.
Captain Lindsey Wilkins smashed a penalty against the bar, but soon after the Bont defence turned the ball into their own net.
Richards finished the scoring as she slotted home from a Savanna George cross who was making her first appearance of the season.