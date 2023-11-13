Tregaron Turfs Ladies built on their hard-fought 1-0 win against Aberystwyth Town Women Development last week to hit double figures against visitors Lampeter Ladies to take them to the top of the table with three wins out of three.
Siwan Richards, who scored the only goal of the game against Aberystwyth, stole the show by netting a double hat-trick with Alaw Williams, Lindsey Wilkins, Megan Thomas, and Tia Wooley also on the scoresheet.
Aberystwyth Town Women were also amongst the goals, 7-0 winners against visitors Felinfach Ladies.
Dani Mawle and Tania Wylde both scored hat-tricks with Alice Croot also chipping in.