AFTER many years at the helm, Tregaron Turfs manager Dilwyn Daniel is stepping down from his role.
He leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having guided the club through the most successful period in its history.
During his time in charge, the club lifted 16 cup trophies, including the Emrys Morgan Cup in 2007 and, most recently, the Central Wales League Challenge Cup in 2024.
The club posted: “What a fitting way to bring his managerial career to a close by receiving the Central Wales FA Recognition Award at the FAW Grassroots Football Awards last week – a thoroughly deserved honour and recognition of his outstanding contribution to grassroots football.
“While Dil is stepping down as manager, he is certainly not leaving the club. We are delighted that he will continue in his roles as chairman and groundsman.
“On behalf of everyone connected with the club, thank you, Dil, for the memories, the success, and the countless hours of hard work you have given to Tregaron Turfs.”
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