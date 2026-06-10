As the half progressed, Cymru grew stronger. Griffiths, a former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor pupil, was at the heart of the attacking threat and went close herself, only to be denied by Olivie Lukášová after being played through by Ingle. Czechia remained dangerous on the break, striking the post through Kateřina Kotrčová, but it was 1-1 at half-time.