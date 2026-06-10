CYMRU delivered a superb performance to secure a 3-1 victory over Czechia at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday evening (9 June), sealing top spot in Group B1 of FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying — with Trawsfynydd’s Mared Griffiths playing a decisive role.
With only a win sufficient to overtake their opponents and claim a more favourable play-off route, Rhian Wilkinson’s side showed resilience and quality, bouncing back from an early setback to produce a memorable result.
Czechia took the lead after just six minutes when Michaela Khýrová raced onto a long ball and finished confidently beyond Safia Middleton-Patel.
Cymru’s response was immediate. After sustained pressure, Sophie Ingle picked out Lily Woodham, who fired home the equaliser in the 10th minute on her 50th senior appearance.
As the half progressed, Cymru grew stronger. Griffiths, a former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor pupil, was at the heart of the attacking threat and went close herself, only to be denied by Olivie Lukášová after being played through by Ingle. Czechia remained dangerous on the break, striking the post through Kateřina Kotrčová, but it was 1-1 at half-time.
Cymru started the second half with purpose and took the lead within four minutes as Gemma Evans headed home from a Ceri Holland free-kick.
The hosts continued to dominate and their efforts were rewarded on 73 minutes when Holland surged forward and squared for Griffiths, who showed composure to slot home from close range and make it 3-1.
Cymru remained in control, despite a late scare when Sabina Střížová hit the underside of the crossbar in stoppage time.
The final whistle confirmed a deserved victory, with Griffiths’ contribution underlining her growing influence at international level as Cymru march into the play-offs full of confidence.
Mancherster United’s Griffiths enjoyed a successful loan spell with Sunderland in the second half of the season.
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