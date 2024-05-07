TREGARON Turfs staged a remarkable comeback to lift the Central Wales League Cup at Bow Street’s Cae Piod ground on Bank Holiday Monday.
They showed unbelievable heart and desire to net an extra time winner after fighting back from being two goals down at the break.
That they did it against Kerry FC, who were unbeaten on their way to the Central Wales North title, made it an even more unforgettable day for the Turfs.
First half goals from Drew Cook and Fin Bellamore put the Lambs 2-0 up at the break but a number of missed chances come back to haunt them.
Tregaron looked as if they were on their way to final disappointment as the game entered the last 20 minutes but they were boosted by an own goal by Charlie Mainwaring.
Momentum swung their way and they pushed for an equaliser whilst Kerry always looked like they could find a killer third goal.
But it was the Turfs fans who had reason to cheer when Rhun Garner took it to extra time with an 84th minute equaliser.
The thrills continued into the extra half hour with chances created at both ends before Tregaron nudged ahead for the first time, Garner with his second of the afternoon at the end of the first half of extra time.
And the Turfs held for a memorable and deserved win.