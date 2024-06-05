TREGARON Turf’s end-of-season dinner and award presentations was an opportunity to thank manager Malcolm Davies (Max) for his work over the past nine years.
He has been at the helm since 2015 and has decided to bring his time as manager to an end after a very successful season.
Players, committee members and supporters thanked him for his work over the years, the highlight winning the Mid Wales Cup this season.
Dilwyn Daniel will continue as manager with Nigel Jones as his assistant.
The dinner was held in Tregaron Bowls Club with everyone having a fantastic night. The club thanked the bowls club for the welcome and the food.
The award winners for the 2023-24 season were:
Ladies: Captain’s Cup - Lindsey Wilkins; Top Scorer (22 goals) and Most Committed Player - Siwan Richards; Most Assists (5) - Molly Donaldson Bernal; Players’ Player - Megan Thomas; Young Player - Megan Williams; Most Improved - Valentina Barbosa; Player of the Match - Vikki Oakes
Reserves: Manager’s Player of the Year - Paul Otway; Players’ Player - Alun Davies; Most improved Player - John Davies;Top Goalscorer - Lee Morgan; Young Player - Ioan Llwyd; Most Committed - Owen Harris.
First team: Players’ Player - Rhodri Jones; Manager’s Players - Ryan Hurrell and Paul James; Top Scorer (33 goals) - Ryan Davies; Supporters player - Iestyn Llew; Young Player - Iestyn Llew; Most Apps (39/40) - Liam Jones; Clubman of the Year - Malcolm Davies