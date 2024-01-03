DOLGELLAU AAFC have paid tribute to former player and ‘true gentleman’ Arwel Williams.
Williams, of Trawsfynydd, latterly Dinas Mawddwy, was the uncle of former manager Owain Williams, and a dear friend of all at the club.
The club posted: “Arwel (Bach), signed along with four players from Traws by Don McCaffrey when the club re-formed in the 1971/72 season (Arwel, Bryngwyn, Brian ‘Butch’ Lloyd and Meirion Morris) and was part of the team that won the first trophy, in season 1972/73 (Aber & District League Cup).
“Arwel was committed, loyal and an unforgettable character and influence at the club, always willing to help, e.g. taking part in a 50-mile pram relay run on carnival day in 1973.
“In 1973 Arwel was awarded most consistent player and played in the seventies and as part of the team that won the Aberystwyth & District League and North Cards Cup both in 1980-81.
“Always a pleasure to meet him at the ground and around Dolgellau, a friend to us all and will never be forgotten, a true gentleman.
“Our thoughts are with Heulwen, Aled, Glesni and all the family.”