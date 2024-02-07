NEFYN Unedig took full advantage of Gwalchmai’s draw at Penrhyndeudraeth to move to the top of the North Wales Coast West Premier table with a one point lead.
The Cae’r Delyn hosts bossed possession in the first half with a clear tactic of playing the ball out from the back but they struggled to create clear openings.
And they found themselves trailing at the break when Llanerchymedd pounced on a mistake to take the lead, against the run of play, through James Burgess on the half hour.
Nefyn continued with the same pattern of play and were rewarded on the stroke of half time when Tomi Evans latched on to Osian Jones’ cross from the left to fire past visiting keeper Kieran Murphy.
Llan tried to thwart Nefyn playing from the back in the second half, but the Penwaig still found a way and doubled their tally when Evans bagged his brace - his fifth goal in three outings - on the hour after good work by Daniel Roberts.
Evans turned creator moments later with a backwards header to Dylan Sion Jones to slide in at the far post.
And that’s the way it stayed until stoppage time when Luke Allaway forced the keeper into a mistake and fed the ball to Steven Jones to slot into an empty net for his first goal in 364 days.
Penrhyndeudraeth built on a couple of recent wins with a big performance against Gwalchmai to take a share of the spoils.
Cai Henshaw gave the Cocklemen the advantage on 26 minutes but the islanders hit back through Sam Jones on the stroke of half time.
Llanystumdwy were beaten 2-0 at Bethesda Rovers in their West Division One clash, Jamie Patterson’s brace sealing the win for the home side.
Blaenau Ffestiniog were also beaten on their travels, 3-0 at CPD Boded whose goalscorers were Gareth Torr, Shaun Jenkins and Chris Jones.