Tywyn and Barmouth neck and neck at the top of the table
Subscribe newsletter
TYWYN Bryncrug closed the gap on Central Wales League North leaders Barmouth & Dyffryn to one point with an impressive 6-2 win against Berriew.
Tywyn blew away the bottom-of-the-table visitors with a first-half super show which produced five goals.
David Jenkins got the ball rolling on 23 minutes quickly followed by a Thomas Allen second.
Nick Williams made it 3-0 just after the half hour and the contest was over when Ethan Rodgers and Aled Jones added to the tally late in the half.
With their work done, the home side eased off after the break but their cause was helped when Callum Brown netted an own goal on the hour.
Credit to Berriew they kept going and were rewarded with two late goals by Joseph Evans to give them some consolation.
Barmouth’s charge at the top was slowed down by Montgomery Town who led 2-0 at the break.
Barmouth just didn’t get going in the first half and trailed to an Aled John Davies strike after just eight minutes with Jack Williams doubling the hosts’ advantage midway through the half.
But the superior fitness of the Barmouth squad showed in the second half with Paul Lewis and Ieuan Brooks combining well to get Barmouth back in to the game.
When George John scored a spectacular equaliser on 70 minutes the momentum really moved to Barmouth.
From then on it was all Barmouth with several efforts from Lewis and Brooks bringing out great saves from the Montgomery keeper.
The draw was enough to maintain Barmouth’s position at the top of the division, leading local rivals Tywyn & Bryncrug FC by one point – who Barmouth host at The Wern Mynach on Boxing Day.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |