TYWYN Bryncrug got off to a winning start to their new Central Wales North campaign but survived a scare as Meifod mounted a comeback in the second half.
Hosts Tywyn flew out of the blocks with a first-minute strike by Tom Allen-Davies (pictured) and they were seemingly out of sight when Aled Jones bagged a brace before the half hour to give them a 3-0 advantage at the break.
Meifod needed an early goal to get back in contention and got one through Gwyn Davies on 48 minutes. And moments after the restart they closed the deficit again when Christian Lewis fired past home Jeeper Sam Kelsey.
Barmouth, who announced the signing of Joe Soar from neighbours Barmouth and Dyffryn last week, were rocked but regained their composure to pick up a good three points.
A couple of goals each by Ryan Jenkins and Jake O'Donnell gave Forden United a 4-2 win against visitors Llanfyllin Town who replied through Lewis Birch and Sam Owen,.
Luke Francis (2) and Ryan Gardner gave Trewern United a commanding lead inside 17 minutes at Dyffryn Banw, the hosts netting a late consolation by Efan Davies.