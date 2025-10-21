TYWYN Bryncrug are up to second spot in the MMP Central Wales League North table after a dominant 5-1 win against visitors Abermule on Saturday.
Nick Williams set them on their way with a couple of early goals by the quarter hour mark.
Sam Davies pulled one back for the visitors on the half hour mark to suggest that they could make a game of it.
But the host put the result to bed in the second half with a clinical display and goals by Aled Jones, Iwan Richards and David Jenkins to take them to within two points of leaders Carno.
Four Crosses ran out 3-0 winners at Llanfyllin Town after Rueben Coslett-Hughes gave them the lead on the half hour.
The were dealt a blow when Benjamin Dawson was red carded moments later but the coped with that setback with Ben Simms doubling their advantage from the penalty spot on the hour before Joe Wilkinson secured the spoils with a quarter of an hour remaining.
Fixtures:
25 October: Abermule v Montgomery Town; Carno v Llanfyllin Town; Trewern United v Llansantffraid Village; Dolgellau Athletic Reserves v Welshpool Town; Berriew v Forden United; Welshpool Town v Four Crosses.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.