TYWYN Bryncrug returned to winning ways in the MMP Central Wales League North with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Berriew.
The put the disappointment of the previous week’s 4-0 defeat against local rivals Barmouth & Dyffryn United behind them with a performance full of spirit at the Recreation Ground.
And they did it the hard way after conceding an early goal by Richard Davies after just two minutes.
Man-of-the-match Ryan Dean equalised on six minutes with Cullen Rodgers giving them the lead moments later.
After the early flurry of goals, the game quietened down with both sides creating half chances without adding to their tally and defences on top.
The three points took Tywyn to fourth in the table five points adrift of leaders Carno who remain unbeaten after seeing off hosts Llanfyllin Town 2-0.
Carno, who were beaten 1-0 by Guilsfield in the CWFA Senior Cup in midweek, were keen to make up for that disappointment and played with urgency from the first whistle.
Joshua Hartrick opened their account after seven minutes and went on to bag his brace on the stroke of half time.
Carno continued to control proceedings in the second half with mid-table Llanfyllin never really looking like they could get back into it.
Dolgellau Athletic Reserves faced a tough test at Montgomery Town who ran out 8-2 winners to stay four points off the top spot.
The hosts flew out of the blocks with goals by Harry Evans and Jack Williams (2) inside half an hour.
18-year-old Samson Young pulled one back for Dol on 35 minutes before Williams completed his hat-trick moments later.
Joseph Ephraim reduced the arrears before the break but second half goals by Williams (2) and Thomas Halliday (2) put the result to bed.
Williams now tops the league scoring charts with 13 goals ahead of Forden’s Jake O’Donnell with 10, Halliday with nine and Carno’s Hartrick with eight.
Fixtures: Saturday, 4 October: Dolgellau Athletic Reserves v Carno; Llanfyllin Town v Montgomery Town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.