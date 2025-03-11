TYWYN Bryncrug suffered a tough afternoon at Forben United on Saturday but put up a spirited performance against the MMP Central Wales League North leaders.
Forden, who are involved in a three-horse race for the title with Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant and Carno, showed no sign of complacency here and were three goals to the good at the break through Joshua Lenc, Henry O’Donnell and Jake O’Donnell.
Tywyn, who had built up a bit of momentum going into the match with two wins and a draw, pulled one back through Ryan Dean on 50 minutes and had moments to reduce the deficit further.
But the home side put the result to bed with a late fourth by Ross Harris.
By that time they were down to 10 men after Harry O’Donnell picked up a second caution.
Second placed Llanrhaeadr had a field day at Dyffryn Banw with 12 unanswered goals, Will Roberts-Morris leading the way with a hat-trick with support by David France (2), William France (2), Gruff Evans (2), Garmon Evans, Mark Bridge and Rob Hughes.
Carno, in third place, unexpectedly dropped points after they failed to take their chances against visitors Trewern United.
They are now six points off the top with a game in hand following Saturday’s 1-1 draw in which they took the lead through a Ger Jones penalty on the hour.
That looked to be enough to seal the win but they were shocked by a stoppage time equaliser by Warren Roberts.
Montogmery Town also scored 12 goals against Llanfyllin Town, Jack Williams going to the top of the league’s scoring chart with five goals on the day.
Thomas Halliday notched a hat-trick with Michael Whyte, Josh Evans, Robert Hartshorn and Aled Davies also on the scoresheet.
William Davies netted a consolation goal for Llan.
Goals by Ian Macleod (2), William Thomas and Thomas Ellis sealed Waterloo Rovers’ 4-0 win against visitors Welshpool Town whilst Four Crosses beat visitors Berriew 2-1.
They moved to within a point of third place Carno as a consequence but have played three more games.
A goal by the hosts’ Joe Wilkinson was all that separated the two sides going into the break.
John Lloyd equalised on 67 minutes but the home team had the final say with a winner by Robert Weir with a quarter of an hour remaining.
It finished goalless in the game between Abermule and Bishops Castle Town.