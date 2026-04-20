PWLLHELI’S winless run in the Lock Stock Ardal North West stretched to five matches after a 2–1 home defeat to Llangefni Town on Saturday.
The hosts were determined to end their poor spell, but it was Llangefni who struck first when Sion Jones finished well midway through the opening half after good work from Aron Hughes‑Jones. Pwllheli responded quickly, 19‑year‑old Sion Roberts linking with Joshua Jones to score his fifth goal for the club since joining from Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs.
However, Llangefni regained the lead in first‑half stoppage time through Dion Jones, set up by former Pwllheli player Ashley Ainsworth. Pwllheli pushed hard after the break and created chances to level, but the Anglesey side defended with discipline to protect their advantage.
Other results: Penmaenmawr 4 St Asaph 2; Llanrwst 1 Porthmadog 1; Felinheli 0 Llannefydd 1; Bethesda 6 Mynydd Isa 0.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.