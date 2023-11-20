Port continued to attack and the Caersws keeper again did well to block a point-blank effort by Morgan Owen. A few minutes later, however, an ill-judged attempted back pass by Shaun Cavanagh to Alex in the Port goal was easily intercepted by Caersws’ Neil Mitchell but, fortunately for the anxious home supporters, his chip over Alex Ward-Jones landed on the roof of the net and the first half ended all square at one-apiece.