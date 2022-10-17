Unlucky Aberystwyth look to turn season around after impressive display
Subscribe newsletter
Unlucky Aberystwyth Town Women left the country’s capital with their heads held high after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Adran Premier leaders Cardiff City.
Rhianne Oakley got the only goal of the game after 22 minutes - but the scoreline does not tell the tale of what was a strong performance from Gavin Allen’s side.
After the late postponement of last week’s FAW Women’s Cup match against CPD Pwllheli, the Seasiders had had a blank weekend.
And they returned to action firing, not cowed by their illustrious opposition or their recent results, and on the front foot from the kick-off.
Inevitably after those opening few minutes, City began to press more and more, but the visitors’ defence was resilient - vice-captain Rebecca Mathias leading by example alongside the impressive Elin Jones, both timing last-ditch tackles to perfection, plus Elen Valentine turning in yet another eye-catching display between the sticks.
And determined Aber never gave up searching for an equaliser, gaining ground and pushing forward even in the closing minutes and seconds.
Skipper Kel Thomas praised what she described as a “gritty and gutsy” display from her team.
“Our back line put their bodies on the line - they stopped crosses, headed everything that came in, got the blocks in and worked their socks off.
“The manager asked us before the match to put in the performance that will turn our season around, and we did that. We showed the kind of Aber Town that we showed last season.”
Report: Carrie Dunn
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |