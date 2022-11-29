BALA are through to the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup after seeing off Cardiff Met with a goal in each half.
The Lakesiders have reached the final for the first time since 2015 after winning 2-0 against last year’s runners-up Cardiff Met at Maes Tegid.
Captain Chris Venables put the Lakesiders in front in the first half as he managed to poke the ball home amid a goalmouth scramble, before the win was secured late on by former Wales international Dave Edwards who smashed home a half volley on the edge of the box.
In the other tie at Deeside, reigning champions Connah’s Quay Nomads progressed past Taffs Well to reach their third successive final.
The date and location of this year’s Nathaniel MG Cup final will be confirmed in due course.
After taking to the pitch to the tune of Yma O Hyd, Bala made a bright start with Lassana Mendes delicately chipping a ball to the back post where Edwards saw his shot saved by the legs of keeper Alex Lang.
They threatened a breakthrough again on eight minutes, Naim Arsan whipping the ball across the face of goal for what looked to be a tap in for Venables, but his shot was blocked on the line.
The pressure was building and Colin Caton’s men deservedly took the lead on 19 minutes, George Newell’s deflected cross causing chaos in the box with Venables poking the ball home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.
At the other end, a great challenge by Ross White denied Harry Owen a shot on goal, as he slid in to time his tackle perfectly, and ensure Town took a one-goal lead into the break.
Bala continued to offer the greater threat in the second half but home keeper Alex Ramsay had to be alert to divert a Jac Davies curler around the post on the hour.
The tie was still evenly balanced with Bala needing a second goal to end Met’s challenge. And they found one on 87 minutes, Edwards latching onto the ball on the edge of the box, and unleashing a left footed half volley which was too powerful for Lang, as it rippled the top of the net.