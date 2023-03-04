Bala Town 3 Connah’s Quay Nomads 2
JD Welsh Cup, semi-final
BALA’s hopes of securing an impressive cup double remain intact after skipper Chris Venables netted a late winner against familiar foes Connah’s Quay.
The Lakesiders beat Nomads on penalties in the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup final at the end of January and it was another close fight at the Essity Stadium on Friday evening, Bala eventually running out 3-2 winners after a ding-dong battle.
Next up is a repeat of the 2016/17 final against The New Saints which Colin Caton’s men won 2-1 at the Bangor University Stadium.
TNS beat Penybont 2-0 in their semi-final on Saturday with a couple of first half goals by Joshua Daniels. The date and venue of the cup final to be confirmed.
Venables said after his winner: “Disastrous start but I though we played really well for the remainder of the game.
“We went 2-1 up but then a little bit shaky again. Emotions now are very high obviously and thoroughly looking forward to another final.”
He added: “Any goal is a good goal, especially when it’s late on like that. It’s a very, very nice feeling.”
Bala made a horrible start to the tie, Harry Franklin capitalising on a mistake at the back to put Nomads ahead after just four minutes.
Town’s first real opening cam midway through the half, Antony Kay releasing Adam Roscrow down the flank, who played a good ball into George Newell, but his effort went straight into the grasp of keeper Adam Firth.
Moments later, superb work by Lassana Mendes down the right culminated with a cross to Roscrow, who forced Firth into a save with his feet.
It was better from Bala who threatened again before the break with a couple of long-range efforts by Dave Edwards and Kieran Smith.
The Lakesiders continued to press after the turnaround and got their reward on 54 minutes when Nathan Peate slammed the ball home from the edge of the area with his left peg.
And just like that, four minutes later, Bala were in the lead, Newell with a fantastic turn inside the box to fire the ball home on his left after lovely link-up play involving Mendes and Edwards to cut through the Nomads back line.
It was turning into a classic cup encounter and even more so when Nomads drew level on 64 minutes.
Connah’s Quay broke quickly after a Bala attack broke down on the edge of the box and the ball was fed to Franklin on the left.
He drove at Peate, beating him for pace and delivered a driven, low cross to the near post which was turned in by Jack Kenny.
The same player thought he had grabbed the lead for Nomads on 70 minutes but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Bala keeper Alex Ramsay.
It was anyone’s game at this point with chances created at both ends but , with time running out, Venables grabbed the headlines again.
The goal stemmed from substitute Luke Wall moments after replacing Mendes.
He muscled his was past Ryan Harrington down the left and pinged a cross into the area which was flicked on by Newell for Venables to nod home from close range.