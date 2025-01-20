VETERAN winger Geoff Kellaway rolled back the years with a match-winning hat-trick to give Penrhyncoch three JD Cymru North points against Prestatyn Town on Saturday.
It was a big win for the Roosters after two defeats and a draw in the league and they showed plenty of fight to get back into it after trailing early in the second half.
38-year-old Kellaway broke the deadlock with a composed finish five minutes before the break after a fine team move.
But the lead only lasted five minutes, Zebb Edwards equalising for the bottom-of-the-table side five minutes later with a back post header.
Tom Weir fired in a cracker to give the Seasiders the lead on 52 minutes, but two goals in the space of a minute from Kellaway just after the 70 minute mark turned the tables once more.
Dan Owen made sure of the points when he headed in Niall Coleridge’s corner on 79 minutes.
Darren Warren also notched a hat-trick for leaders Airbus UK Broughton as they hammered hosts Bangor 1876 7-1 on Friday.
Warren gave the Wingmakers an early lead but the hosts levelled through Corrig McConigle midway through the first half.
Warren restored Airbus’ lead on the stroke of half-time before George Peers and Josh Stevenson made it 4-1 before the hour mark.
Warren completed his hat-trick on 62 minutes and Jordan Evans bagged a late brace.
Airbus remain four points clear of Colwyn Bay, who scored three goals in the opening 14 minutes to overcome Buckley Town 3-1.
Craig Lindfield (2) and strike partner Jamie Cumming put Bay in the driving seat with Brad Knight giving the visitors a glimmer of hope in the second half.
Other results: Gresford Athletic 0-7 Flint Mountain; Ruthin Town 3-0 Mold Alexandra; Caersws 2-0 Holywell Town; Denbigh Town 3-2 Guilsfield; Llay Welfare 1-3 Llandudno.