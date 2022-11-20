VIDEO: Another brick in Cymru’s Red Wall ahead of World Cup test
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Monday 21st November 2022 9:00 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Cymru’s famous Red Wall to support the Wales team has reached greater heights as they open their World Cup campaign tonight .
The walls of Caernarfon Castle have turned red in support of Rob Page’s team ahead of their opening game against the USA tonight.
Cymru will be looking for a winning start to their first World Cup campaign in 64 years. C’mon Cymru! Waka Waka Cymru!
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |