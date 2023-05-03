A STOPPAGE time penalty by Paul James gave Felinfach a vital 3-2 win against second placed Crymych in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League on Saturday.
The visitors took the lead through Osian Wyn on 15 minutes only for Ben McEvoy to hit back for Felin in first half added time.
James nudged the hosts ahead for the first time on 73 minutes with Ifan Davies replying five minutes later.
With time running out and Felinfach needing a win to secure their Division One status, the referee spotted a push in the box following Paul James’ long throw-in into the area.
Up stepped James who hammered the ball home and sparked huge scenes of jubilation amongst the Felinfach faithful.
Pre-match, both Felinfach and Crymych demonstrated their appreciation towards the retiring Eilir ‘Evergreen’ Evans with a guard of honour as he graced the Felinfach pitch for the final time in a Ceredigion Division One fixture.
Evans has decided after 31 seasons of service for the club to hang his boots up for the first team, after going above and beyond the call of duty as a player with him now aged 47.
A club statement said: “Many across the league will always remember Eilir for his boundless energy and endeavour, even in his aging years as a player, which is where the nickname ‘Evergreen’ originates.
“For the avid followers and ex-players of Felinfach FC, his iconic step-overs will also be remembered, although not always for the right reasons!
“We as a club would like to wish Eilir all the very best in his retirement, but hope to see him back in a Felinfach shirt if we’re short of players next year!”
On Friday evening, Dewi Stars continued their push for safety with Gethin Thomas and Elliot Langford giving them a 2-1 win at Bargod Rangers who replied through David Reynolds.
Third place Llechryd edged a thrilling encounter 4-3 against visitors St Dogmaels after taking a commanding lead through Dylan Davies (2), Joshua Grota and Liam James in the first half.
In a real game of two halves the Saints came storming back after the break with goals by Louis Harding, Adam Williams and Lewis Williams but they weren’t enough.
Cardigan Town were the big winners on Friday evening, 7-2 at Llandysul with Llion Williams stealing the show with four of their goals.
In Division Two, Maesglas won 51 at St Dogmaels Reserves thanks to Dylan Karliciuk hat-trick, Jordan Harrison and Marcus Dean. Jordan Owens grabbed a consolation for the hosts.
In Division Three, Cardigan Town Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw at Llechryd Reserves after taking the lead through Oliver Howell Williams on 20 minutes. Mark Newell equalised for the home side on the half hour.