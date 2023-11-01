PENPARCAU put on a show as they saw off Aberystwyth University 7-1 in a one sided E R Jenkins League Cup clash on Saturday.
Matthew Davies (2) and Richard Williams put Arky 3-0 ahead inside 10 minutes as they went for the jugular with Dan James and Williams with his second of the afternoon strengthening their grip on proceedings before the break.
Andrew Gittins and Harley Lawton completed a good afternoon’s work for the visitors with two more goals after the turnaround.
Tonight's game at Machynlleth in the E R Jenkins League Cup has been postponed as the Cae Glas pitch is unplayable following heavy rain the past few days and overnight.