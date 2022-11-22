Wales forward Brennan Johnson shares his love for Rhayader
Young Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson has described the moment Wales qualified for the 2022 World Cup when they played Ukraine, the celebrations afterwards and of his love for Rhayader.
Johnson, who replaced Neco Williams as a 79th minute substitute in Wales’ 1-1 draw against the USA last night told Players’ Tribune Football: “My mum’s mum and dad come from Rhayader in mid Wales. They are really proud Welsh people and it for that side of the family I get that part of personality.”
Rhayader Town Council have sent a message to Brennan on Facebook: “Good luck Bren, Rhayader is fully behind you we’re unbelievably proud of you and we know you will do yourself proud and smash the World Cup - What a great video.”
The son of former footballer, Jamaican international David Johnson, Brennan made his professional debut aged eighteen as an 88th-minute substitute in a 2–1 loss against West Bromwich Albion on 3 August 2019.
He was eligible to represent England, Jamaica, and Wales internationally. He started with England at Under 16 and 17 level before switching to Wales in 2018.
He made his senior debut with Wales in a 0–0 draw against the USA on 12 November 2020 and scored his first goal for Wales on 11 June 2022 in a 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Belgium.
