THE Cymru squad are getting ready for their next big game, the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia tomorrow evening.
Craig Bellamy’s side beat Kazakstan 3-1 to kick off their campaign at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday evening.
But they will need an improved performance out in Skopje against North Macedonia who beat Liechtenstein 3-0 in their opening Group J fixture.
Cymru manager Bellamy is unbeaten since taking charge last July and has made the best start of any Wales boss.
He said: “They’re a good team,” said Bellamy after Friday’s 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan. “We have to be at our best. Do I have sleepless nights over it? No. There’s more important things.
“I like the challenge of being able to prepare a team to go to somewhere like North Macedonia. I would like the opportunity to prepare a team to go to Brazil. I want to improve and I want the players to improve.
“I don’t look at everything like living with a knife between my teeth. It’s the challenge you have to embrace and be excited about. North Macedonia leaves a lot to be excited about.”
North Macedonia and Cymru are both on three points at the top of Group J as the two nations prepare to go head-to-head in Skopje on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).
Top seeds Belgium are currently competing in the UEFA Nations League Play-Offs and will switch their attentions to the FIFA World Cup when their qualifiers begin in June.