The highly acclaimed Bow Street Football Club Junior Festival celebrated its 19th year of existence in style on the weekend of 8-9 July.
Over a 100 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Pontyclun attended and large crowds attended the two-day festival, widely recognised as one of the foremost events of its kind in Wales.
On the Saturday, the festival was boosted by the visit of two former Wales internationals – Mathew Jones and Joe Ledley – who both immersed themselves totally in the event, spending time talking to children, parents and officials. Both were present for almost four hours.
Tournament organiser Amlyn Ifans said: “Both guests were excellent ambassadors for the FAW and football in general, I must compliment their willingness to talk to everyone, and spending time with the children.”
Bow Street chairman Wyn Lewis said: “It was an absolutely brilliant weekend.
“We were fortunate with the weather on both days, and as a club, we are very proud to be the hosts of such a phenomenal event, and I want to thank all who contributed to the success of the tournament.
“As ever, I particularly want to thank the army of volunteers from Bow Street FC who worked extremely hard as a team to ensure that the whole event proceeded in an organised, efficient and friendly manner.
“Special mention to Amlyn Ifans, the chief organiser for his hard work, especially his enthusiasm, efficiency and professionalism.
“I would also like to thank the festival sponsors, Castell Howell Foods for their magnificent support and commitment over the weekend.”
Castell Howell director, Brian Jones, who attended on the Sunday said: “The standard of the football was excellent, but the highlight was seeing everyone enjoying the occasion.
“We are delighted to support such a superbly organised event, and I am always impressed at how well the community comes together and how efficient the organisation is.”
Amlyn Evans added: “It is believed that there was over 1,400 in attendance on the Saturday, and around 800 on Sunday and we thank all our visitors for supporting us again.
“There were teams participating from as far afield as Pontyclun, Cardiff and Pwllheli and for the eighth consecutive year, an all-girls competition took place on the Sunday
“It is an absolute pleasure to organise such an enjoyable event. Again, as every year, the greatest pleasure is seeing the enjoyment on the faces of all the competitors and spectators.
“The effort put in by club officials and helpers to ensure the smooth running of the whole event is unbelievable.
“Next year will be the 20th anniversary of this event, so we are already looking ahead to a special celebration!”
Individual Player Awards:
Boys: Under 13s – Rhys Powell, Builth; Under 15s – Gwidion Dafis, Felinfach
Girls: Under 12s – Bella Roberts, Welshpool; Under 14s – Sioned Kersey, Ffostrasol; Under 16s Talia Evans, Llandrindod, Ffostrasol
Overall, Player Of The Day: Saturday –Leon Licerio, Bow Street; Sunday – Rhys Powell, Builth
Mark Horwood Memorial Award (Trophy for best local player of the day): Saturday –Leon Licerio, Bow Street; Sunday – Lita Egan, Bow Street
Team Winners:
Under 13s: 1, Winners – Pontyclun; 2, Builth
Under 15s: 1, Bro Hedd Wyn; 2, Bro Dysynni
Girls Under 12s: 1, Pontyclun; 2, Welshpool
Girls Under 14s: 1, Ffostrasol; 2, Berriw
Girls Under 16s: 1, Aberystwyth; 2, Llandrindod