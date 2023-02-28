BOW Street secured another big win as they look to close the gap on the league leaders.
The Magpies need to win most of their games and hope Caersws slip up if they are to claw the five point gap.
Street did their job with a solid 3-0 win against visitors Dolgellau Athletic who, to their credit, battled throughout.
The home side took control of the match with two goals midway through the first half, Dafydd Carruthers breaking the deadlock and Rhydian Davies adding a second from the penalty spot for his seventh league goal of the season.
Davies converted another penalty on the hour but missed out on a rare hat-trick of spot kicks when he missed a third penalty awarded against Dol two minutes from time.
See Bev Hemmings' videos of the three penalties awarded to Bow Street below:
Leaders Caersws also picked up three points but they were made to work for their 2-1 against visitors, mid-table Llanfair United.
Llan gifted the Bluebirds a lead on the stroke of half time when Ryan McVeagh turned the ball into the back of his own net but the drew level courtesy of a Karl Seiliaerts penalty on 66 minutes.
Caersws kept pushing for the win and made the breakthrough through substitute Peter Rees in the closing stages.
Other results: Builth Wells2 Penycae 3; Corwen 2 Llanrhaeadr 4; Llangollen Town 0 Cefn Albion 2; Llanuwchllyn 3 Llandrindod Wells 4; Rhos Aelwyd 3 Rhayader Town 1