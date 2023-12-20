ABERYSTWYTH Town Women have thanked everyone for their support this year.
They posted: "We have loved working with the girls of Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas as well as going into local schools - and it's been brilliant to welcome so many young people to Park Avenue.
"We will, of course, be starting everything up again in January, and hope to see you there!
"Our first home game of 2024 is on Sunday, 21 January against Cardiff Met (kick-off 2pm) - all welcome and as always under-16s get in free."
For those who want to kick a ball, there are three chances to get involved in January: the girls' camp, the Huddle, and trials for the girls' development centre.
The girls' camp is on Wednesday 3rd January - 9 to 12 noon for the little ones (£12.50 per child), and 9 to 3pm for older girls (£25.00) and those who have played before.
Led by first-team players, it's a chance to play on the Park Avenue pitch and try out new skills plus develop existing ones. Plus courtesy of partner Headway Food Services, there are some funded places on offer for anyone who would like to participate but is not in a financial position to do so.
For those who might have been to girls' camps before and are interested in joining a team, trials for the Aberystwyth Town Girls' Development Centre are on Saturday 13th January, from 1pm to 3pm at Park Avenue.
And for girls aged 4 to 11 who want to make friends and have football fun, Huddle is back as from Monday 8th January, from 4pm to 5pm at the Waunfawr Community Hall.
It's a casual, drop-in session (£3) - no need to book or commit to every week.