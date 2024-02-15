BOW Street will be out to build on their good run of form in the Ardal North East League as they visit Llansantffraid this Saturday.
The Magpies, who ran out comfortable 5-1 winners against Penycae at Cae Piod on Saturday, are playing catch up with five games in hand on the four teams above them.
With leaders Penrhyncoch in FAW Amateur Trophy action against Seven Sisters Onllwyn this Saturday, Street could close the gap on the Roosters to 14 points with four games in hand.
The sides drew 2-2 back in November and with the Cae Baker return in a few weeks, things are hotting up.
Fixtures, Saturday, 17 Feb - Llanfair United v Penycae; Radnor Valley v Cefn Albion; Llangollen Town v Dolgellau Athletic; Llandrindod Wells v Welshpool Town; Llansantffraid Village v Bow Street; Builth Wells v Rhos Aelwyd.