WELL, I’m writing to you for the last time this season. With four games in two weeks, our season has finally come to an end. However, our development and our Under 19’s are still in action.
I think my body is due a well-earned rest and I know a few of the girls feel the same. Drawing twice in our last two games against Swansea shows the resilience we have in this group of young players.
Reflecting on the season as a whole, we have gone further than we expected. A top four finish with such a young side, just shows how far we can go as a team.
I am so unbelievably proud of every single person who has contributed to our season. The girls have been nothing short of fantastic. We’ve proven that we can compete with the best of the best and excel in doing so.
There are way too many people to thank for this season. From the managers we’ve had this season to a new look women’s committee. Everyone’s hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.
All the coaches that have been with us for years and the new ones that have risen to the challenge with amazing energy. I could be here all day.
After our game on Sunday, the most amazing rainbow appeared when we left the clubhouse. Nice to know a certain someone is still looking down on us.
On a personal note, being named captain of my local town has been an absolute honour and a privilege. I hope I get the chance to carry on the role into the next season. However, football is a funny old game and you never know what will happen.
For now, I will rest recover and hopefully go again. I think Becs will be glad to not hear my voice for a couple of months.
Next up for the Under 19’s is a game away against Cardiff City Under 19’s. I hope they go well and make a good account of themselves as always.
The Development team have another seven games to play in the Ceredigion League. So, if you’re about and wanting to watch football we still have plenty of entertainment.
Once again, I just want to thank all the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes and on the pitch this season,