We need to take our chances, says Aber’s Mathias after heavy home defeat
Seasiders rue missed chances and defensive errors
Aberystwyth Town Women 0 Cardiff Met WFC 4
Genero Adran Premier League
It was another defeat for injury-ravaged Aberystwyth Town Women, soundly beaten 4-0 at Park Avenue by six-time top-flight champions Cardiff Met WFC.
The Seasiders staged a lively second-half response after going in at the break three down but could not muster anything in the way of goals.
And Rebecca Mathias (pictured) – stand-in skipper while Kel Thomas recovers from a knock – is urging the team to keep their heads up and concentrate on taking their chances.
“It’s frustrating again, really, to lose another game,” she said afterwards.
“In a game against the top three, you’re always limited with chances. For us it’s not about creating, it’s taking them. The last couple of games could have been completely different.”
Libby Isaac, Tania Wylde and Hannah Pusey showed glimpses of a good understanding going forward.
But even another impressive display from Wales under-19 keeper Elen Valentine couldn’t keep Aber in touch with their illustrious opponents after a series of defensive errors.
Carrie Dunn
