We need to take our chances, says Aber’s Mathias after heavy home defeat

Wednesday 5th October 2022 7:15 am
ABERYSTWYTH, WALES - 21 NOVEMBER 2021: The Genero Adran Premier league fixture between Aberystwyth Women & Pontypridd Town Women, Park Avenue Stadium, Aberystwyth, Wales, November 21st, 2021
Stand-in Aberystwyth Town Women skipper Rebecca Mathias (Football Association of Wales )

Seasiders rue missed chances and defensive errors

Aberystwyth Town Women 0 Cardiff Met WFC 4

Genero Adran Premier League

It was another defeat for injury-ravaged Aberystwyth Town Women, soundly beaten 4-0 at Park Avenue by six-time top-flight champions Cardiff Met WFC.

The Seasiders staged a lively second-half response after going in at the break three down but could not muster anything in the way of goals.

And Rebecca Mathias (pictured) – stand-in skipper while Kel Thomas recovers from a knock – is urging the team to keep their heads up and concentrate on taking their chances.

“It’s frustrating again, really, to lose another game,” she said afterwards.

“In a game against the top three, you’re always limited with chances. For us it’s not about creating, it’s taking them. The last couple of games could have been completely different.”

Libby Isaac, Tania Wylde and Hannah Pusey showed glimpses of a good understanding going forward.

But even another impressive display from Wales under-19 keeper Elen Valentine couldn’t keep Aber in touch with their illustrious opponents after a series of defensive errors.

Carrie Dunn

Aberystwyth Town Football Club
