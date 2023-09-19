Penrhyncoch are out of the cup after being outplayed by tier two visitors Chirk AAA. Harri Horwood gave the Rooster a third minute lead with a superbly-struck free kick with Joshua Evans hitting back for the well-drilled Cymru North side on the stroke of half time. Rhys Edwards nudged the visitors ahead on 53 minutes but they were dealt a blow when Ryan Williams was red carded moments later.