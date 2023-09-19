BOW Street made progress to the next round of the JD Welsh Cup with a 4-0 win at Corwen.
Despite the scoreline, the Magpies were made to work hard for their success against their North East Wales - Premier Division opponents.
Rhydian Davies’ 38th minute penalty was all that separated the two sides at the break with Street finding the home defence a tough nut to crack.
Ben Davies doubled their tally on 53 minutes and bagged his brace on 77.
Corwen’s resistance was finally crushed when Ifan Burrell made it 4-0 in the final minute of the 90.
After winning both qualifiers to get to the first round proper, Tregaron Turfs faced a step up in class as they hosted Ardal North East outfit Llanuwchllyn.
The Turfs were blown away in the first half as Llan netted eight unanswered goals by Meilir Williams (4), Ilan Hughes (2), Jack Evans and Sam Evans.
Credit to Tregaron they pulled one back through Dylan Davies just after the hour before Williams went nap with his fifth of the afternoon in the 81st minute.
Gwion Owen made it 9-2 as the tie entered stoppage time but there was still time for Warren Aykroyd-Duckett to make it double figures for the visitors.
Llanidloes Town beat visitors Builth Wells by the odd goal in nine after a cracking tie at the KVM Park with Jamie Breese (3) and Connor Bird scoring for the hosts and Ryan Powell, Tommy Rowlands and Lyndon Jones replying for the Bulls who also benefited from a Dylan Downs own goal.
Joshua Astley’s goal for Cefn Albion on the stroke of half time ended Penparcau’s cup run with both sides finishing with 10 men after Arky’s Charlie Turner and the visitors’ Michael Pearson were red carded in added on time at the end.
Penrhyncoch are out of the cup after being outplayed by tier two visitors Chirk AAA. Harri Horwood gave the Rooster a third minute lead with a superbly-struck free kick with Joshua Evans hitting back for the well-drilled Cymru North side on the stroke of half time. Rhys Edwards nudged the visitors ahead on 53 minutes but they were dealt a blow when Ryan Williams was red carded moments later.
The 10 men continued in the ascendancy though with Louie Middlehurst extending their lead on 75 minutes.
Jonathan Evans made it 3-2 in the first minute of stoppage time but then saw red for an off the ball incident.
Iwan Hardy rubbed salt in the Roosters wounds with a fourth goal to underline their superiority on the day.