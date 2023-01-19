International football returns to Aberystwyth tonight as Park Avenue hosts Wales Schools Football Association Under 18s' home match against Australia.
The Welsh side, managed by ex Black and Green Marc Lloyd Williams, features the most promising schoolboys currently playing in the domestic game, and the squad includes Aber Town’s own Cameron Allen from Ysgol Penglais.
Allen said after being selected for the squad again this year: "I am so pleased to be selected for Welsh Schools U18 again this year.
"I thoroughly enjoyed the experience last year and it taught me so much.
"This is extra special given the difficult start to the season I have had due to a 12 week injury but my hard work has paid off, and to be selected for the game against Australia which is going to be played at my home ground is just amazing!
"I am so looking forward to play in front of a local crowd."
Other clubs represented include Wrexham, Connah’s Quay, Penybont, Caernarfon Town, Porthmadog, Cambrian & Clydach, Pontardawe, Trefelin, Ynyshir Albion, Chepstow, Caerau Ely and Canton Liberal.
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor pupil Cian Pritchard represents Porthmadog in the Welsh Squad whilst Coleg Menai pupils Cai Griffiths, Osian Evans and Fabrizio Murtas are on Caernarfon Town's books.
Admission at Park Avenue tonight is £5 for adults, £3 concessions and free entrance for under 14s.