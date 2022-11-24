Williams double helps Dolgellau Reserves to a battling win at Llanfair
A MUCH depleted Dolgellau Reserves side battled to a hard-earned FAW Reserves Central League victory at Llanfair United, with a number of the players having to put in 90 minutes for the first time in a while.
The visitors made a bright start with a well-worked goal after four minutes, Darryn Jones latching on to Tommy Redgrift’s free kick to slide the ball home from eight yards.
But Llanfair bounced straight back with an equaliser two minutes later after the ball was given away cheaply and left winger Ryan Jervis cut inside to plant the ball past Dol keeper David Jones.
The hosts nudged ahead midway through the half, Oliver Roberts re-directing a mis-hit free kick into the back of the net.
However it was Dol’s turn to hit back with a rapid response this time, Garin Williams with a block tackle that led to the ball ricocheting past home keeper Ewan Jones.
Then on 38 minutes, the visitors regained their lead, when keeper Jones cleared straight to Redgrift some 35 yards out and the away captain hit the ball straight back, over his head and into the net.
The second half began with Llanfair pressing, however the defensive formation of their opponents were very rarely troubled, with the chances created at the other end, eventually leading to some good interplay between Redgrift, Skelton and Jones, resulting in Garin Williams completing his brace in injury time.
With leaders Bow Street in cup action, Builth took full advantage to close the gap with a solid 3-0 against second-placed Llanidloes Town.
David Thomas and George McCarthy-Allen gave them an early lead with Llani’s Jensen Jones turning the ball into the back of his own net early in the second half.
Penrhyncoch picked up a big 7-2 win against Caersws which included a brace apiece by Eddie Rhodes and Matthew Evans.
Joseph Cadwallader’s goal gave Welshpool the win against visitors Rhayader Town. The hosts finished the game with 10 men after Luke Beesty was red carded on the stroke of half time.
