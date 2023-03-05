BOW Street are through to the semi final of the Ardal League North Cup after keeping their cool to knock out visitors Flint Mountain on penalties.
Confidence in the camp was high going into the tie after a good run of results and impressive form.
And they had to be near their best to see off the Pentre Halkyn-based Ardal North West outfit.
Sion Ewart gave the Magpies the lead on 56 minutes after good work by Steffan Richards.
That gave the hosts something to hold on to, and a win in normal time seemed certain when Flint’s Rowan Brooks was given his marching orders for a second caution with seven minutes remaining.
But the 10 men, to their credit, stunned the home crowd with an equaliser five minutes into stoppage time through Richie Foulkes.
In the shoot-out, home goalkeeper Ben Willis grabbed the headlines with two stunning saves to put Bow Street in the hat for the semi-final draw.
Bow Street coach Dean: “We made it hard for ourselves but it just shows the character that we’ve got. In the end, we’ve done it the hard way but got the job done.
"The two saves he’s done, he’s obviously won us the game. It’s just as equal as a goal.”