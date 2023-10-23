A new book by a celebrated sports writer will be launched at Park Avenue this Sunday - and it’s dedicated to Aberystwyth Town Women.
Ahead of their match against Swansea City, the Seasiders’ stars will be marking the launch of media officer Carrie Dunn’s new book, Woman Up: Pitches, Pay and Periods - The Progress and Potential of Women’s Football.
Carrie’s most recent book, Unsuitable for Females: The Rise of the Lionesses and Women’s Football in England, was shortlisted for 2023 Football Book of the Year.
She has been handling all things press and publicity as a volunteer for Aberystwyth Town Women since summer 2022, and dedicated Woman Up to the players - as well as including special shout-outs to Shauna Chambers, Kelly Thomas, Lucie Gwilt, Ffiona Evans and new skipper Amy Jenkins.
“Working with these women is a delight,” said Carrie, “and although I’ve worked in women’s football for many years now, they’re always giving me new things to think about, some of which I’ve been able to write about in Woman Up.”
Books will be on sale at Park Avenue from 12 noon until kick-off on Sunday, courtesy of Waterstone’s Aberystwyth.
More about Woman Up
The women’s game has been in the spotlight like never before, enjoying unprecedented media attention. But this is the result of decades of struggle to get women’s football – banned by the English FA for 50 years – on a more equal footing to its male counterpart.
And while the current professional players are starting to reap the rewards of their success on the pitch, their personal journeys have often involved fighting against the odds, and they are still at a disadvantage in many areas, including access to medical treatment, playing facilities and salaries.
So that a new generation of girls getting involved in football all over the world don't face the same obstacles as their predecessors, football journalist Carrie Dunn shines a light on the evolution of women’s football and the gender gaps that still persist – on issues such as injuries, sportswear, period taboos and diversity.
Packed with practical advice and first-hand accounts from leading female players, Woman Up is an inspirational, informative and entertaining account of women’s football’s painful past and its exciting future.