Girls and young women inspired by the Women’s World Cup can try football for themselves this August.
Once again, Aberystwyth Town Women are running one of their hugely successful, award-winning girls-only football camps – where girls can give football a go in a safe, encouraging environment, coached by women from the Aber Town first-team squad.
“We are so excited to be back at Park Avenue and introducing even more girls to the game,” said Lucie Gwilt, who is leading the initiative for the club.
“The Women’s World Cup is such a brilliant showcase for women’s football, and we hope lots more girls will come along and try kicking a ball, whether they’ve played before or if they’re trying it out for the first time!”
Aber Town Women’s girls’ camp and development centre was honoured as FAW’s Central Wales Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year in 2022.
ATWFC were also nominated for Menter Aberystwyth’s Investing in the Young award in 2023, in part for their girls’ camps.
This summer’s course will run on Wednesday, 23 August, with sessions for 8-to 14-year-olds (9am-3pm full day, £25) - with 4-to 7-year-olds enjoying a half-day (9am-12 noon, £12.50).