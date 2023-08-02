Bow Street chairman Wyn Lewis has said that he was humbled by the support after being reappointed to the FAW Council to represent Central Wales FA.
He said: "Naturally, I am very pleased at the result of the FAW Council Election for Central Wales and feel humbled by the support given to me by the clubs.
"There is a lot of work to be done in the next four years as Central Wales, due to its rurality and inadequate road infrastructure, offers major challenges, but hopefully with everybody working together, we can grow and enhance football in the area for all."