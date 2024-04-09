TYWYN Bryncrug coasted to a comfortable 5-0 win in the Central Wales North against bottom-of-the-table Llanfyllin Town but could have threatened to hit double figures had they been a bit more clinical at Cae Chwarae on Saturday.
The home side made light of the tricky conditions in a devastating first half show which saw them take a four-goal cushion into the break.
David Jenkins set the ball rolling with a 12th minute strike before turning provider to set up Ethan Rodgers for the second moments later.
Tywyn were attacking at every opportunity and reaped further reward when Jenkins bagged his brace three minutes before the interval and there was still time for Joe Soar to add a fourth in stoppage time.
They eased off the gas in the second half but still managed to add a fifth through Soar with his second of the afternoon and eighth of the campaign.
Neighbours Barmouth & Dyffryn bounced back from last week’s 3-2 defeat against Montgomery Town to pick up the winners’ spoils with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Trewern United.
The match seemed destined to end in a 1-1 draw but Aaron Young had other ideas and slotted the ball past the home keeper in the sixth minute of stoppage time to seal Barmouth’s first away league win of the season.
The hosts took a one-goal lead into the break but Barmouth levelled when Young’s cross clipped off Ryan Evans for an own goal.
Other results: Bishops Castle Town 3 Waterloo Rovers 1; Dyffryn Banw 2 Berriew 4; Carno 1 Montgomery Town 0.