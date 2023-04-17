ABERYSTYWTH Town need your support at Park Avenue on Saturday as they prepare for one of their biggest games in recent history.
Caernarfon come to town for the final day of the JD Cymru Premier season in what could be a must-win game for the Seasiders to avoid relegation.
The Black & Greens are founder members of the Welsh Premier / League of Wales since 1992 and one of only two teams never relegated along with Newtown.
Aberystwyth secured what could be a vital point in their toughest assignment of phase two, away to seventh placed Haverfordwest County on Saturday when Sam Litchfield’s goal on the stroke of half time was cancelled out by Jack Leahy in the second half.
That made it five games unbeaten for the Black and Greens and it looks likely that a win will be needed at home to Caernarfon on Saturday to have a chance to preserve their JD Cymru Premier status, a requirement that will become clearer following the Cofis’ rearranged match at Flint Town United tomorrow evening (19 April).
It was one of Aber’s better performances of late at the Bridge Meadow Stadium and will give them belief that they can avoid the drop according to manager Anthony Williams.
He said: “It’s only two defeats now in ten games and we’ve come here disappointed that we drew – it says a lot about the group.
“(Next week) is a one off game. We go into it full of confidence, full of belief and we’ll go again!”