CLWB Beicio Ystwyth members gathered for their annual dinner and awards at Tafarn y Maes, Capel Bangor, recently.
During the meal riders took part in the raffle with lots of prizes on offer, including two vouchers kindly donated by club sponsor Summit Cycles. A fantastic signed print of Geraint Thomas, generously donated by Huw Fairclough, was also auctioned.
A total of £221 was raised for suicide prevention charity Papyrus. This amount will be added to the total raised during the memorial ride and presented to Papyrus.
The club thanked everyone that kindly donated prizes for the raffle, bought tickets and made a bid in the auction.
After the excitement of the auction and raffle, it was onto the awards, and a chance to recognise riders for their achievements as well as commitment to the club.
The 2023 winners announced on the night:
• Men’s TT League Winner – Caron Pugh
• Women’s TT League Winner – Anita Saycell
• Handicap TT winner – Arwel Jones
• Club person of the year – Derek Rattray and Andy Hunt
• Club Road Race Award – Leah Brewer
• Hilly TT – Richard Pizzey
• Hill Climb – Richard Pizzey
• Most Improved – Glyn Williams
• Club Mountain Biker of the year – Dylan Williams