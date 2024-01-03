Aberystwyth Town have announced the signing of Zac Hartley to the club from Newtown AFC.
Primarily a right-back but with experience on the left and in forward positions, Zac stands to be a useful option in Anthony Williams' squad for the rest of the season.
Born in Shrewsbury, 21-year-old Zac is previously of the Shrews Academy at youth level.
Having made the step into senior football, he enjoyed spells at Frickley Athletic, Truro City, and Bromsgrove Sporting FC before joining National League North side Hednesford in October 2022.
Zac crossed the border this summer, joining JD Cymru Premier rivals Newtown AFC where he has made nine appearances in all competitions including at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium in November as The Robins ran out 0-1 winners late on.
Zac said: "I spoke to Louis Bradford and the manager about the move who were both really positive about the team and the club.
"My impression of the club is really good; looking like a side that are just getting better from the couple times I’ve played them recently.
"My best qualities on the pitch are getting crosses in and my quality of delivery. I hope to play every game and help the team stay up and push higher up the league."
Manager Anthony Williams commented: "Zac brings a great deal of experience having previously played in the National League South and most recently for Newtown.
"He’s a versatile player, being able to play both right and left sides and has both great defensive and attacking attributes.
"We’ve seen him play against us on a couple of occasions, starting in the Park Avenue fixture, and we were really impressed, so we’re very pleased he’s decided to join us.
"He’ll be a great addition and sure he’ll make a big impression."