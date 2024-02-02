CAERNARFON Town have announced the return of two popular loanees on a permanent basis.
Zack Clarke and Joe Faux will now give Canaries manager Richard Davies extra options as they push for Europe.
Clarke joined the Cofis last summer on loan from Chester FC and was an integral part of their JD Cymru Premier campaign, scoring nine goals in a formidable strike partnership with Adam Davies.
He returned to Chester in January but Town have now secured his services.
A delighted Clarke said on his return to the Oval: “When the opportunity came up I had to take it, it’s been a class first six months at the club and I have loved every second.
“Everyone around the club made me feel so welcome and the fans are top drawer.
“I can’t wait to push for Europe with the lads and get back playing in front of the Cofi Army. I’m buzzing to get this over the line, can’t wait for what the future holds.”
Faux has joined the club on a permanent deal from Connahs Quay Nomads.
He originally linked up with Caernarfon in January 2022 but joined Nomads last summer.
However, he returned to the Town on a loan deal in August.
Whilst his season has been hampered by injury he is now fully fit and delighted to be back at the Oval to help the push for their first European adventure.
He said: “I’m really happy to be back at Caernarfon now on a permanent deal.
“It’s been great to get back on the pitch after a rough injury and feeling back to my best.
“I think everyone in the squad has the same goal going forward and that’s a long awaited European adventure for the club.
“It’s obviously not going to be easy, but with the players we’ve got and the Cofi Army behind us, it’s certainly possible.
“Looking forward to a big Phase Two and to see everyone back at the Carling Oval. “