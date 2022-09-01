Four-medal haul for Ieuan at Transplant and Dialysis Games
A BORTH man has won four medals at the European Transplant and Dialysis Games.
Held in Oxford at the end of August, Ieuan Ellis competed in the badminton and tennis events in the age 50+ category winning a silver medal in the badminton doubles and bronze medals in the badminton singles, tennis singles and men’s doubles tennis.
At the age of 67 Ieuan was the oldest medallist in all those events.
Ieuan had his liver transplant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham back in 2015 and has competed in several transplant events since 2018 including a bronze medal in badminton singles at the last World Transplant Games held in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2019.
The European Games are held every two years and are open to competitors who have had a solid organ transplant or are on kidney dialysis.
The Games in Oxford were the first time they have been held in Britain. They were approximately 500 competitors competing from 25 countries in Europe. The events included tennis, athletics, archery, swimming, volleyball, football, petanque, darts and more. Most events were held at Radley College with the cycling and long distance running at Blenheim Palace.
The European Transplant and Dialysis Games were brought to the UK by charity Transplant Sport, an organisation raising awareness of the life-saving benefits of organ donation and the importance of staying active post-transplant.
