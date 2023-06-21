AN all gravel event with challenging classic stages, some of which haven’t been used in recent years, adds up to a winning formula for the 2023 Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally.
Each year the organising team from North Wales Car Club try to give the event a new twist, and this year is no exception.
Clerk of the Course, Alyn Edwards explains: “The route for the 2023 Visit Cambrian is one of the most challenging and compact routes we have ever designed and we have gone for a full gravel rally following requests from competitors.
“It offers a total of 45 miles over six stages for the Interclub competitors, and seven stages adding up to a total of 55 miles for the National crews. The first loop offers two new configurations of stages, one of which is nine miles.
“The second half of the event consists of two stages, with the final stage for the Interclub a creditable 14 miles, so a lot can change on the last stage, providing a great challenge for crews of all level skills.
“The National crews will then re-group, before heading to a nine mile stage to finish.
“Fifty percent of the route has not been used for several years so the stage surfaces are in excellent condition.”
As in previous years the event will have a high profile start and finish on the promenade in the resort town of Llandudno which offers an ample choice of accommodation for both competitors and spectators, and all the stages are in the forests of Conwy county.
An added benefit for sponsors is the provision of a hospitality facility at the Llyn Brenig Visitor Centre which proved to be a great success in 2022 and was oversubscribed within days of tickets being release.
The Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally is a round of the British Rally Championship, the MRF Tyres Britsh Trials and Rally Drivers Association Championship, the Motorsport UK Pirelli Welsh Championship, Bowler Motorsport Championship, the Mini Rally Challenge, the IPS Paint Challenge, and the Association of North Western Motor Clubs Championship.
The organising team are also very pleased athat the event is again receiving the valued support of Conwy County Borough Council and Llandudno Town Council.
To keep up with the latest news and information on the event visit wwwcambrianrally.co.uk or follow updates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.