Gala success for young Aberystwyth swimmers
Subscribe newsletter
Sixteen swimmers from Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club (ADASC) represented their club in the Llanelli Autumn Meet.
For most, it was their first gala for ADASC, and all performed brilliantly. Senior swimmers with plenty of experience in galas Ivan Rukov, Aaron Jones and Finley Marshall supported younger swimmers by helping them warm up, calm their nerves, share top tips and take them to marshalling before their races.
As a result of the great camaraderie shown by the squad of 16 swimmers and the support of coaches, poolside assistants and families, every swimmer performed well under pressure with most gaining superb personal bests or new times and some even winning medals for coming in the top three of their age categories.
Ivan Rukov even won a pair of swimming shorts worth over £300 from the event organisers for knocking over a minute off his PB in the 200IM which involved swimming 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle to finish.
Tirion Sherman-Higgs (a senior swimmer at the club) also attained her time keeping qualification at the meet at the tender age of 15.
Annabelle Williams also represented the club in Holywell in North Wales on the same day winning two medals.
ADASC are holding a Mini Meet and Breakfast on Sunday, 13 November to provide swimmers with an opportunity to practise their racing skills in a supportive environment and build friendships over a well-deserved breakfast.
If you are interested in joining the club as a volunteer or to arrange a trial for your child at ADASC, please email [email protected]
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |