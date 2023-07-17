THE highly-anticipated Red Bull Hardline, dubbed the gnarliest UK downhill mountain bike race of the year, had to be cancelled on Sunday due to safety concerns.
This was scheduled to be the ninth edition of the fearsome MTB event in Dinas Mawddwy where the world’s best riders congregate.
But due to the extreme weather conditions in the Dyfi Valley on Sunday, the decision was been made to cancel the event to ensure the safety of the riders.
Organisers said: “Having monitored course conditions in collaboration with the riders to provide the best possible chance of putting on a safe event, extreme weather conditions on course mean we’re unable to guarantee athlete safety and have made the difficult decision to cancel.”
The weather gods have not smiled on the 2023 Red Bull Hardline event with difficult weather conditions stopping practice on Friday and Saturday’s qualifying.
Continental Atherton MTB Race Team rider Gee Atherton, who was looking forward to the challenge of racing on his home course again, said: “This wasn’t the news we wanted to bring you, but Red Bull Hardline has had to be cancelled due to the weather.
“We tried to ride this morning (Sunday) but the wind was too strong and the rain was too much. It’s almost impossible to get down the course and for that reason and for the safety of the riders it just wouldn’t be worth it.”
The course, designed and built by Gee’s brother Dan and his team, is a beast with very few riders able to truly master it.
Gee added: “We’re absolutely gutted, everyone’s worked so hard on this event but we will be back next year bigger and better than ever.”
Pivot Cycles rider Bernard Kerr, who won the event in 2016, 2019 and 2021, said: “It’s a sad, sad day sports fans. The event of the year has been cancelled due to terrible-ish weather. It’s been wet and windy and an emotional roller coaster.”