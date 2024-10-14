THE Mid Wales Sports Partnership has announced the appointment of its first ever regional director. Gemma Cutter is to take up the role in January, having spent the last 20 years working in Wales’ sports sector.
Gemma, who lives in Tregaron, will lead the new organisation which covers Ceredigion and Powys and will engage with existing and new stakeholders and partners, driving innovative and collaborative partnerships.
She said: "Physical activity plays a powerful role in enhancing wellbeing, and through this partnership, we’ll strengthen regional collaboration with individuals and organisations that share our vision.
“At the heart of our work will be inclusion and a focus on people’s abilities, and I’m confident that together we can create meaningful, lasting change."
Gemma says the move is “a return to her roots” having started her career at Ceredigion County Council before joining Disability Sport Wales in 2017 as performance pathway senior officer and, later, as head of Active Pathways.
This news follows the appointment of Brecon’s Sherrie Woolf as chair of the Mid Wales Sports Partnership chair back in July.
Designed to overcome ongoing and stubborn inequalities in participation in sport and physical activity, the partnerships – Mid Wales, Central South, West Wales, North Wales and Gwent - will help transform Wales into an active nation where everyone can have a lifelong enjoyment of sport.